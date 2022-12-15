trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Drought emergency declared in Southern California

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/15/22 11:18 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/15/22 11:18 AM ET
A family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville’s shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Authorities have declared a Regional Drought Emergency for residents in the Southern California area as they prepare for a fourth consecutive drought season. 

In a news release on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors urged residents to cut back on water use and called for water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported water supplies due to the ongoing drought crisis. 

On average, the MWD imports about half of the water used from the State Water Project (SWP), which uses water from the Southern California area and the northern Sierra. According to the news release, some communities rely mostly on imported water while others have little use for it. 

The MWD’s board of directors warned that the call for water-saving measures could become mandatory if drought conditions in the area worsen in the coming months.

​​“Since this drought began, we have been steadily increasing our call for conservation. If we don’t have an extremely wet winter, we will need to elevate to our highest level — a water supply allocation for all of Southern California. Substantial and immediate conservation now and in the coming months will help lessen the potential severity of such an allocation,” MDW General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said in a statement. 

The board also said by next April it will consider allocating supplies to all its 26 member agencies by requiring them to cut their use of imported water or face additional fees on purchased water from the department, according to the news release. 

The latest conservation effort comes as the Southern California area has experienced three straight years of drought conditions, which resulted in record-low SWP deliveries to the area. 

SWP-dependent communities have been under the MWD’s mandatory Emergency Water Conservation Program, where affected agencies have been living with volumetric limits or have restricted outdoor watering to one day a week.

Those mandatory measures are expected to continue through June if substantial rain or snow accumulation doesn’t bring any relief to the ongoing drought problem in the state.

Tags Adel Hagekhalil California California drought droughts Droughts in the United States Emergency Water Conservation Program Metropolitan Water District Regional Drought Emergency Southern California State Water Project

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  2. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  3. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  4. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  5. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  8. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  9. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  10. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  11. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  12. Russia warns of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles ...
  13. Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation
  14. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  15. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  16. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  17. Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during ...
  18. Democrats mull alternative to South Carolina amid divisions over ...
Load more

Video

See all Video