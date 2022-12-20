trending:

Energy & Environment

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake knocks out power for thousands in Northern California

by Jared Gans - 12/20/22 7:32 AM ET
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake knocked out power for thousands of people in Northern California early Tuesday. 

The earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. Pacific Time about 7.5 miles southwest of the town of Ferndale, located in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). More than 68,000 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company lost power in that county as of 4:30 a.m. local time, according to the power outage tracking website, poweroutage.us. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

The earthquake struck about 16 kilometers deep, meaning it was shallow, USGS noted. Shallow earthquakes cause more shaking than those that occur at deeper depths. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that there was no threat of a tsunami resulting from the quake. 

California Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire (D), who represents parts of Northern California, tweeted that authorities are in contact with emergency management officials.

He said aftershocks were continuing, and the state is ready to provide any assistance that is needed.

