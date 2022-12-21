trending:

Thousands still without power after Northern California earthquake

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/21/22 8:37 AM ET
This image posted by Caltrans District 1 shows a road closure on California State Route 211 at Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot-long (402.3 m) concrete arch bridge that spans the Eel River near Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County. The bridge is closed while they conduct a safety inspection checking for possible seismic damage. Officials say a strong earthquake in Northern California has cut off power to thousands and damaged roads and homes. No injuries have been reported in the magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday near Ferndale. That’s a small community over 200 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific Coast. (Caltrans District 1 via AP)

Thousands of residents in Northern California remained without power on Wednesday morning, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area.

Pacific Gas and Electric indicated in a Tuesday night update that the company has restored power to about 40,000 customers who originally experienced outages, more than half of impacted residents.

The company’s outage map indicates more than 13,000 customers have yet to regain their power in Humboldt County, which is located along the coastline and includes Eureka, Calif.

Pacific Gas and Electric had said just after the quake they expected to restore everyone’s power in roughly 12 to 24 hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicated the earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday about 7.5 miles southwest of the town of Ferndale.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services said two people had died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during or just following the earthquake.

An additional 11 individuals were injured, according to the agency.

“Damage assessments are currently underway, with significant structural damages, including gas and water lines, observed in the Rio Dell community and moderate damages to properties throughout the Eel River Valley,” the agency said in its update on Tuesday.

The county has declared an emergency and issued a boil water advisory for the city of Rio Dell and parts of the city of Fortuna.

