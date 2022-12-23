Winter storm strands thousands at US airports

A massive winter storm has left thousands stranded at U.S. airports on Friday, just days before the Christmas holiday.

More than 3,200 flights have been canceled as of Friday morning, piling on top of the over 2,600 flights that were canceled on Thursday, according to commercial flight tracker FlightAware.

More than 500 flights alone were canceled at Chicago’s two major airports — O’Hare and Midway — on Friday, in anticipation of wind gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Holiday travelers could struggle to find other options to get to their final destinations after Amtrak announced earlier this week that some Midwest and cross-country routes would be suspended through Sunday. However, the nation’s busiest rail line — the Northeast Corridor — has remained open thus far.

The powerful arctic front is expected to continue pummeling the Midwest on Friday with freezing temperatures, heavy snow and high winds, as it travels toward the eastern seaboard, according to the National Weather Service.

About 60 percent of the country is currently under some kind of winter weather warning, ranging from the Great Lakes states along the Canadian border to the southern states along the Gulf of Mexico.