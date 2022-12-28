trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

2022 on track to be hottest on record for the UK

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/28/22 1:05 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/28/22 1:05 PM ET
FILE – A tourist uses a fan to shade her face from the sun whilst waiting to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, July 18, 2022. Scientists said the heat wave in England and Wales on July 18 and 19 was definitely turbocharged by human-caused climate change, according to a study released Thursday, July 28, by the World Weather Attribution. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

With only a few days left, 2022 is set to be the warmest year on record in the United Kingdom (U.K.), according to the country’s Met Office.

The office announced on Wednesday that 2022 will be the warmest year on record in the central England temperature series, which began in 1659 and is the world’s longest instrumental record of temperature.

“While many will remember the summer’s extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year, with every month except December being warmer than average,” said Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre.

“The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change,” McCarthy continued. “Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades.” 

The office will provide a final provisional figure for 2022’s annual average temperature at the conclusion of the year ahead of a verification process.

The U.K. began the year by experiencing the warmest-ever New Year’s Day high temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius in London’s St. James’s Park, equivalent to about 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

The year included many warmer-than-average days, with temperatures remaining above historical averages for every month this year except December, which the Met Office said has so far been cooler than average.

U.K. weather gained significant attention in July, when a massive heat wave created record temperatures and caused officials to issue their first-ever “red extreme” heat warning for much of England.

Temperatures became warm enough in parts of the country to melt runways, paralyze train systems and cause fires.

Although the heat wave contributed to the new record, the Met Office said the annual figure was more significantly impacted by higher-than-average temperatures seen throughout the year.

Tags Climate change United Kingdom

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  2. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  3. 80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
  4. Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump
  5. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  6. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  7. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  8. How Murdoch’s media empire turned on Trump in 2022 
  9. New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal ...
  10. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  11. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  12. Southwest Airlines meltdown: When ultra-efficiency is not supported by ...
  13. America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
  14. Biden on Supreme Court’s Title 42 order: ‘We have to enforce it’
  15. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  16. Hutchinson says Meadows burned documents during transition
  17. Southwest Airlines faces growing federal scrutiny after Christmas cancellations
  18. Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Load more

Video

See all Video