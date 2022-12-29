trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Top Buffalo area official says he bears ‘full responsibility’ for timing of travel ban amid storm

by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 2:23 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 2:23 PM ET
Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP
A lone pedestrian in snow shoes makes his way across Colonial Circle as St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church rises above the blowing snow amid blizzard conditions in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

A top Buffalo area official said he bears “full responsibility” for the criticized timing of local authorities issuing a travel ban ahead of an intense winter storm that has killed nearly 40 people in the area as of Thursday. 

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Wednesday that he does not know if instituting a ban on driving earlier would have changed anything, but it was his decision and he bears the responsibility. Local officials have received criticism for putting the ban into place on Friday morning as many were traveling to work. 

Authorities had previously urged people to stay off the streets ahead of the storm.

The National Weather Service recorded winds of more than 70 mph in the area soon after the ban was put into place. The storm brought at least 43 inches of snow and intense hurricane-force winds that caused whiteout conditions, lowering visibilities to essentially zero. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has said the storm was the worst to ever hit Buffalo. 

The driving ban for the city was lifted just after midnight on Thursday after being in effect for almost a week. 

Poloncarz tweeted on Thursday that the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office had confirmed at least 39 storm-related deaths, up from just above 30 earlier. He said 17 of the deceased were found outside, 11 were in their homes, four were found in their cars, four died while shoveling or snowblowing and three died from delayed responses from Emergency Medical Services. 

The storm killed more than 50 people overall from the central United States to the East Coast, with the most deaths coming from the Buffalo area. 

Poloncarz said 31 deaths were from the city of Buffalo itself, while seven were from surrounding areas and one person’s location is unknown.

Tags Buffalo Buffalo snow driving ban Erie County Kathy Hochul Mark Poloncarz winter storm winter storm deaths

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race
  4. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  5. Santos reportedly used ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ alias on charity GoFundMe page
  6. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  7. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  8. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  9. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  10. The seeds have been sown to end the war in Ukraine
  11. Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena, points to investigation’s ...
  12. Santos should resign, say lawmakers in LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus
  13. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  14. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  15. Treasury delays new restrictions for electric vehicle tax credits, drawing ...
  16. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  17. Murder, Putin wrote?
  18. Elaine Chao: Media shouldn’t repeat Trump’s racism
Load more

Video

See all Video