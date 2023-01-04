trending:

Energy & Environment

Germany generates record amount of electricity from wind

by Jared Gans - 01/04/23 3:07 PM ET
Germany generated a record amount of electricity from wind on Wednesday, topping 50,000 megawatts. 

Bloomberg reported that data from the European Energy Exchange (EEX) shows Germany’s windfarms produced 50,232 megawatts as much of Europe is experiencing unusually mild winter temperatures. The total output of electricity is projected to drop before rising again on Friday. 

The electrical output for Germany from wind power previously got as high as 46,500 megawatts in the past year, according to EEX. 

Multiple cities in Europe, including Berlin and Warsaw, are experiencing their warmest starts of the year ever, Bloomberg reported. 

The record electricity comes as Europe faces an energy crisis, largely fueled by Russia cutting off its access to natural gas as the war in Ukraine has continued. 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak indicated in an interview with state-run media outlet TASS late last month that Russia is prepared to resume gas sales to Europe. The Kremlin cut off the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in an effort to put pressure on the rest of Europe to stop supporting Ukraine in the war. 

But support for Ukraine throughout Europe has remained largely steady, and members of the European Union have taken steps to try to lessen their reliance on Russian gas.

The International Energy Agency has warned that this year could be a “sterner test” for Europe to handle the energy situation than last year, as mild temperatures will not persist indefinitely and global stockpiles may dwindle.

Tags electrical output energy crisis Germany natural gas Renewable energy wind power

