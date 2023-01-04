California governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Golden State braces for winter storms.

The declaration allows Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to aid in disaster response and obtain assistance from the Federal Highway Administration if necessary. The state has also secured equipment and personnel to quickly respond to disasters such as flash flooding, avalanches and mud flows, Newsom said in a statement Wednesday.

The proclamation comes as the National Weather Service has projected heavy rain and snow in coming days. Late December and last weekend, the state saw two so-called atmospheric rivers, long, narrow corridors of vapor that bring high winds and flooding.

The system is projected to bring heavy rains to the northern and central parts of the state and potential flooding in southern California as well. With much of the state’s soil already saturated from earlier rainfall, the state is at higher risk of spillover effects like falling trees. The storms have already led to two reported deaths, including a Santa Cruz resident killed by a falling tree and a motorist who drowned in Sacramento County, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Northern California is subject to a high wind watch, with officials warning of wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” Newsom said in a statement. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

The governor’s office is particularly warning residents to avoid any non-essential driving Wednesday night and Thursday morning and to develop contingency plans for alternative sources of power if necessary.

At least one city, Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, announced evacuation orders for a number of at-risk neighborhoods