trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

California governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storms

by Zack Budryk - 01/04/23 5:01 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 01/04/23 5:01 PM ET
FILE – California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Newsom granted 10 pardons on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. (Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Golden State braces for winter storms.

The declaration allows Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to aid in disaster response and obtain assistance from the Federal Highway Administration if necessary. The state has also secured equipment and personnel to quickly respond to disasters such as flash flooding, avalanches and mud flows, Newsom said in a statement Wednesday.

The proclamation comes as the National Weather Service has projected heavy rain and snow in coming days. Late December and last weekend, the state saw two so-called atmospheric rivers, long, narrow corridors of vapor that bring high winds and flooding.

The system is projected to bring heavy rains to the northern and central parts of the state and potential flooding in southern California as well. With much of the state’s soil already saturated from earlier rainfall, the state is at higher risk of spillover effects like falling trees. The storms have already led to two reported deaths, including a Santa Cruz resident killed by a falling tree and a motorist who drowned in Sacramento County, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Northern California is subject to a high wind watch, with officials warning of wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” Newsom said in a statement. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

The governor’s office is particularly warning residents to avoid any non-essential driving Wednesday night and Thursday morning and to develop contingency plans for alternative sources of power if necessary.

At least one city, Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, announced evacuation orders for a number of at-risk neighborhoods

Tags California evacuation orders Federal Highway Administration flooding Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom high winds National Guard National Weather Service state of emergency Watsonville winter storms

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: Signs of progress in GOP talks as McCarthy ...
  2. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  3. McCarthy allies, opponents signal optimism to breaking House Speaker deadlock
  4. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  5. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  6. Nevada parents sue school district over daughter’s ...
  7. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  8. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  9. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  10. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  11. Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’
  12. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  13. Who is Byron Donalds?
  14. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  15. Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on ...
  16. Rep. Spartz explains reasoning behind ‘present’ vote for Speaker
  17. Gaetz on Trump support for McCarthy: ‘Sad’
  18. Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video