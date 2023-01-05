trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured

by Rachel Frazin - 01/05/23 6:09 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 01/05/23 6:09 PM ET
Some of about 500 miles worth of coated steel pipe manufactured by Welspun Pipes, Inc., originally for the Keystone oil pipeline, is stored in Little Rock, Ark., Thursday, May 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.”

The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the federal government as well as the company behind the pipeline, TC Energy.

On his first day in office, President Biden canceled a permit that was needed for the pipeline’s construction — leading to the project’s ultimate demise. The move sparked praise from environmental organizations but condemnation from Republicans and the energy industry. 

The new report found that the pipeline was expected to create about 50 permanent jobs once it was operational. 

It also said that studies estimated the construction period would support between 16,149 and 59,468 jobs, though it said that the high-end estimate “overstates” jobs because it included jobs outside the United States. 

It also said that estimates of the broader economic impacts “show wide variations” across studies and so they are “not directly comparable” due to major differences in modeling assumptions. Specifically, it said that the impacts on consumer prices were inconclusive in light of changes that have happened in the U.S. and Canadian oil markets since the pipeline was proposed.

The 1,200-mile proposed pipeline would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S.

During 2022’s energy price surge, many Republicans invoked the pipeline’s cancellation in their criticisms of the Biden administration, though its construction was previously not slated to start operating until this year. 

The new assessment was dated December 2022, but was announced by the offices of Republican Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) on Thursday. 

“The Department of Energy finally admitted to the worst kept secret about the Keystone Pipeline: President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline sacrificed thousands of American jobs,” Risch said in a written statement. 

“The President must turn to American made energy and jobs rather than dictators and despots to fix the energy crisis he created on his first day in office,” he added. 

When Biden canceled the pipeline, he determined it was not in the country’s national interest, citing its climate goals.  

“The United States and the world face a climate crisis. That crisis must be met with action on a scale and at a speed commensurate with the need to avoid setting the world on a dangerous, potentially catastrophic, climate trajectory,” his executive order stated. “Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”

Tags Biden Energy Department Keystone XL pipeline

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy loses 10th straight ballot
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  4. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  5. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  6. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  7. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  8. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  9. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  10. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  11. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  12. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  13. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  14. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
  15. Biden says Putin looking for ‘oxygen’ with 36-hour cease-fire
  16. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  17. Rep. Spartz explains reasoning behind ‘present’ vote for Speaker
  18. DC bar offers $218 special to become ‘Speaker of the Pub’ amid House drama
Load more

Video

See all Video