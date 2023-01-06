trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration replaces Obama-era emissions guidance withdrawn by Trump

by Zack Budryk - 01/06/23 2:18 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 01/06/23 2:18 PM ET
Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday issued new guidance for incorporating greenhouse gas emissions into federal agencies’ environmental reviews, replacing Obama-era guidelines that had been withdrawn by the Trump administration.

The guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) follows a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rule from April. It also updates the Obama-era guidance to factor in updated climate science.

The updated guidance further directs agencies to use a “rule of reason,” in which more impactful projects are subject to more in-depth analyses.

“Disclosing and reducing emissions will ensure we’re building sustainable, resilient infrastructure for the 21st century and beyond,” CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory said in a statement. “These updated guidelines will provide greater certainty and predictability for green infrastructure projects, help grow our clean energy economy, and help fulfill President Biden’s climate and infrastructure goals.”

Climate advocates called the guidance an improvement and important step forward but said it should be a first step for further action.

Evergreen co-founder and senior adviser Sam Ricketts called the initial Obama-era guidance “pretty weak” even before the Trump administration withdrew it. The new guidance, he said, makes “significant improvements” in how federal agencies incorporate climate impacts.

“It also incorporates some innovation in how agencies can look to streamline projects that will actually reduce climate pollution, thinking about how NEPA could be streamlined for clean energy projects or projects that will actually be climate solutions,” he said.

However, Ricketts said, not only could the guidance include more comprehensive instruction for agencies, “this is just guidance for agencies, which is critically important, but it’s not really a requirement that they use that guidance and truly evaluate climate impacts as part of a project.”

Environmentalists, he said, hope to see the results of more concrete NEPA rule-making from CEQ in the near future.

“Guidance is only as impactful as it’s used by agencies on projects in actual legal processes,” he said. “And so it’s going to be incumbent on the administration to make sure that happens.”

Tags Biden Brenda Mallory Obama Trump

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy builds momentum in Speaker fight 
  2. The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy
  3. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  4. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  7. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  8. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  9. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  10. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  11. Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ...
  12. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  13. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  14. Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely
  15. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  16. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  17. What the data say about the House Speaker vote
  18. Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video