trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Key House Republican floats energy package

by Zack Budryk - 01/11/23 1:38 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 01/11/23 1:38 PM ET
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) asks questions of Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget for the department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Greg Nash
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) asks questions of Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget for the department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) on Wednesday said that the committee will move on a larger energy legislative package under her leadership.

“There’s a lot in these packages, but I’d say it’s focused on securing American resources, it is [focused] on permitting reform, it is [focused] on modernizing energy infrastructure, [liquefied natural gas] exports … we need to be promoting carbon capture and sequestration, promoting renewables, promoting nuclear power, American needs to lead on next-generation nuclear energy,” Rodgers said Wednesday, speaking at the American Petroleum Institute’s State of American Energy event in Washington, D.C.

The Washington state Republican particularly signaled support for nuclear energy, arguing that the U.S. “needs to lead on next-generation nuclear energy.”

Nuclear energy as a fuel source was broadly phased out in the late 20th century amid opposition by environmentalists and fears after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Nuclear energy proponents have called for a reevaluation as a renewable source in recent years, specifically pointing to Europe’s energy crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the domestic energy supply nuclear power could potentially have provided.

Permitting reform for new energy infrastructure has long been a priority for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who backed the Inflation Reduction Act last year in exchange for a vote on such a measure. An amendment including the Manchin proposal was blocked in the Senate last year, but the West Virginia Democrat has vowed to continue pushing for it.

The Hill has reached out to Rodgers for clarification on whether the committee is in touch with Manchin, as well as for further details on whether the package in question will involve a single large bill or a series of independent bills.

Rodgers was formally named chair of the committee Tuesday, replacing Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.). House Republicans have indicated they will use the majority to broadly oppose the Biden administration’s energy policies, including a bill to investigate the administration’s release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last year amid spiraling gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tags Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris Rodgers Energy Frank Pallone House Energy and Commerce Committee Joe Manchin Nuclear energy

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  3. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  4. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  5. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  6. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  7. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  8. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  9. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  10. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  11. 5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
  12. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  13. First sitting House Republican calls on Santos to step down 
  14. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  15. Santos scoffs at Kinzinger’s call to resign: Go on CNN and ‘cry about ...
  16. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  17. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  18. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
Load more

Video

See all Video