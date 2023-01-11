trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Ocean heat sets another record high

by Julia Shapero - 01/11/23 4:05 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/11/23 4:05 PM ET
AP Phot6o/Robert F. Bukaty
Lobster fishermen are already at work as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine.

The ocean saw record high temperatures once again in 2022, according to new research published on Tuesday.

“The inexorable climb in ocean temperatures is the inevitable outcome of Earth’s energy imbalance, primarily associated with increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases,” said the paper, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. 

“The global long-term warming trend is so steady and robust that annual records continue to be set with each new year,” it added.

Global ocean temperatures have continually broken records in recent years. Two separate data sets evaluated in the paper — one from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and another from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — showed relatively similar increases in temperatures in the last year.

Ocean temperatures, which are measured in zettajoules (ZJ), have typically increased by about 5.3 ZJ or 5.5 ZJ a year over the last six decades, according to NOAA and CAS, respectively. However, between 2021 and 2022, ocean temperatures increased by about 9.1 ZJ or 10.9 ZJ, according to the two data sets.

Since the late 1980s, the ocean has been warming at a rate three to four times faster than earlier decades, the paper noted. For instance, CAS data showed that ocean temperatures increased by about 2.3 ZJ per year between 1958 and 1985. However, since 1986, it has increased by about 8.7 ZJ a year.

As the world has struggled to come together on climate change efforts, recent research has continually showed record-setting climate events and natural disasters.

In the U.S. alone, there were 18 separate weather and climate disasters that cost more than $1 billion in 2022, making it the third most costly year on record, NOAA said in a release on Tuesday.

The last eight years were also the warmest on record, according to research released by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Monday.

Tags Chinese Academy of Sciences Climate change National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ocean ocean temperatures

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  4. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  5. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  6. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  7. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  8. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  9. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  10. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  11. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  12. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  13. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  14. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  15. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  16. NYC’s No Pants Subway Ride canceled for second straight year
  17. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  18. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
Load more

Video

See all Video