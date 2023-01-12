trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

2022 tied as fifth-warmest on record: NASA

by Jared Gans - 01/12/23 12:40 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/12/23 12:40 PM ET
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Steam is emitted from smokestacks at a coal-fired power plant on Nov. 17, 2021, in Craig, Colo.

The average surface temperature for Earth during 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth-warmest on record, NASA found in an analysis. 

The agency said in a press release on Thursday that global temperatures during last year were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above its average for its baseline period of 1951 to 1980. The past nine years have also been the warmest since modern recording of temperatures began in 1880. 

“This warming trend is alarming,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in the release. “Our warming climate is already making a mark: Forest fires are intensifying; hurricanes are getting stronger; droughts are wreaking havoc and sea levels are rising.” 

Earth in 2022 was about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average temperature of the late 1800s. 

A separate, independent analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that the global average temperature during 2022 was the sixth-highest since 1880. NOAA uses most of the same data as NASA but uses a baseline period of 1901 to 2000 and a different methodology. 

NASA reported that human-driven greenhouse gas emissions have returned to their levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic after they briefly dropped in 2020 as many normal activities paused. Carbon dioxide emissions were the highest they have ever been in 2022. 

“The reason for the warming trend is that human activities continue to pump enormous amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and the long-term planetary impacts will also continue,” said Gavin Schmidt, the director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. 

The Arctic region has continuously been the area most affected by the rising temperatures and has experienced almost four times the global average for warming trends. 

NASA noted in the release that communities throughout the world have faced intense rainfall and tropical storms, severe droughts and worse storm surges as a result of a warmer atmosphere and ocean. 

The agency also estimates that the La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean, in which large parts of the ocean have unusually cold temperatures, might have lowered the global average temperature by 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit from what it would have been with more normal ocean temperatures. 

NASA conducted its analysis based on data that weather stations, Antarctic research stations and instruments mounted on ships and ocean buoys have collected.

Tags Bill Nelson Bill Nelson Climate change global average temperature greenhouse gas emissions nasa warming temperatures

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  2. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  3. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  6. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  7. Garland names special counsel to look into Biden’s classified documents
  8. Timeline of Biden classified document discoveries
  9. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  10. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  11. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  12. Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden’s classified ...
  13. Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia
  14. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  15. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  16. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  17. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  18. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
Load more

Video

See all Video