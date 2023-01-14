Newsom calls for Californians to ‘be vigilant’ as more storms threaten to bring flooding, mudslides

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called on state residents to “be vigilant” as additional storms incoming throughout the weekend threaten to bring more flooding and mudslides to an area already hammered by rain.

Newsom said at a news conference on Friday in advance of the storms that people should use common sense and not take risks such as driving to a certain area if they feel uneasy about it.

“Just work through this weekend,” he said. “There’s a diversion up for a reason. [The California Department of Transportation’s] there for a reason. Law enforcement is saying what they’re saying for a reason.”

He said he knows people are “fatigued” from having to adjust but that they should maintain “just a little more” vigilance.

California has been slammed with a series of storms since late last month as houses have flooded, levees have been breached, and residents have faced mudslides and hurricane-force winds. At least 19 people have died in storm-related incidents in that time.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that California will see heavy rain at lower elevations, major snow in the mountains and strong winds this weekend.

A first system will approach the coast on Saturday morning and move inland throughout the day. Two to three inches of rain in certain areas could cause localized urban and small stream flooding and mudslides.

Moderate rainfall will continue Sunday and a second system will arrive on Monday morning, according to the NWS forecast.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada, which are expected to receive three to six inches of snow. Parts of California’s coast and Central Valley could get sustained wind speeds of more than 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Nancy Ward, the director of the governor’s emergency services office, said at a press briefing that 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate and that 20,000 houses remain without power.

“People will become complacent, but the ground is saturated. It is extremely, extremely dangerous,” Ward said. “And that water can continue to rise well after the storms have passed.”

California has averaged more than nine inches of rain per day over the past 18 days, and some locations have already met their average annual rainfall total, according to NWS meteorologist David Lawrence.

President Biden declared an emergency in California on Monday, allowing for federal assistance to back up local and state efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.