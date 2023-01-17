trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors

by Julia Mueller - 01/17/23 2:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/17/23 2:45 PM ET

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) moved to prohibit state-run fund managers from taking environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors into consideration when making investments.

“Corporations across America continue to inject an ideological agenda through our economy rather than through the ballot box. Today’s actions reinforce that ESG considerations will not be tolerated here in Florida, and I look forward to extending these protections during this legislative session,” DeSantis said in a release.

ESG investing considers nonfinancial environmental and social factors, as well as traditional financial metrics, when looking at an investment’s risk and growth potential.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that DeSantis and trustees of the State Board of Administration (SBA) had approved measures to further block ESG factors and mandate “that all investment decisions focus solely on maximizing the highest rate of return.” 

DeSantis is among a number of Republicans who see the investing strategy as liberal policies encroaching on the free market and financial decisions that should be based strictly on the money. 

The GOP opponents of ESG have cited particular concern about considering ethics when making calls on the fossil fuel industry, which is both a key money-making sector and a main driver of climate change.  

“We need asset managers to be laser focused on returns and nothing more. Florida’s not going to subsidize the actions of a bunch of Leftist ideologues who hate America; we’re not going to let a bunch of rich people in Manhattan or Europe try to circumvent our democracy,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

The Tuesday move from the Florida governor’s office updates the state’s Retirement System Pension Plan policy and SBA corporate governance proxy voting guidelines, according to the governor’s office, and follows earlier efforts from DeSantis to curtail reliance on ESG factors in state investments.  

Tags DeSantis esg Florida Investing Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  3. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  4. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  5. McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees
  6. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  7. Zelensky adviser resigns after blaming Ukraine for Dnipro apartment bombing
  8. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  9. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  10. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  11. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  12. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  13. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
  14. White House calls on McCarthy to publicize details of deals with conservatives
  15. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  16. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  17. UT blocks students from accessing TikTok
  18. Sinema and Manchin high-five at Davos over blocking filibuster reform
Load more

Video

See all Video