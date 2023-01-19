trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg: Energy companies throwing people ‘under the bus’

by Julia Shapero - 01/19/23 10:11 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/19/23 10:11 AM ET
Greta Thunberg
AP/Markus Schreiber
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden, right, listens to Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, left, at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday accused energy companies of throwing people “under the bus” by continuing to invest in fossil fuels.

“Without massive public pressure from the outside, at least in my experience, these people are going to go as far as they possibly can,” Thunberg said at a panel in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. 

“As long as they can get away with it, they will continue to invest in fossil fuels,” she continued. “They will continue to throw people under the bus for their own gain.”

Thunberg — who joined the panel alongside fellow activists Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer and International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol — added that she does not believe change will come from within the halls of power.

“I believe that the changes we need right now needs to happen on the outside,” she said. “We need to build and create a critical mass of people who demand change, who demand justice.” 

The discussion comes just days after the 20-year-old activist was arrested in Luetzerath, Germany, while protesting the expansion of a coal mine. Thunberg was carried off by police after she refused to move away from the edge of the open-cast coal mine of Garzweiler 2.

Tags davos Energy fossil fuels Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg world economic forum

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  2. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  3. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  6. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  9. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  10. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  11. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  12. Republicans thrust gas stoves into the culture wars
  13. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  14. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  15. Manchin seeks bipartisan cooperation on debt ceiling
  16. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  17. Clyburn says he expects Biden to run in 2024, warns against Democratic ...
  18. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
Load more

Video

See all Video