trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Greta Thunberg rips ‘completely ridiculous’ move to let UAE oil chief lead COP28 

by Julia Mueller - 01/19/23 4:35 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/19/23 4:35 PM ET
Greta Thunberg
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden, right, listens to Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, left, at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday knocked the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) “completely ridiculous” appointment of a state-run oil company chief to lead United Nations climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year.   

“Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it. … It’s completely ridiculous,” Thunberg said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to CNBC

Climate activists including Thunberg have critiqued the choice of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., to helm the COP28 climate talks at the end of the year, arguing that al-Jaber’s crude oil–pumping company is a conflict of interest. 

The UAE, which is one of the planet’s top oil producers, has also come under scrutiny as the host of the U.N. climate talks, since fossil fuels are the main driver of climate change. 

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, said earlier in the week that he backs al-Jaber as the COP28 host, calling the UAE pick a “terrific choice” and highlighting that al-Jaber has been involved in a number of renewable energy projects.

The UAE has promised to be carbon neutral by 2050, despite plans to up its output of crude oil.

Thunberg was escorted away from the site of a protest against the expansion of a coal mine in Germany earlier this week and was detained by Germany police with other demonstrators.  

Days later, she was at the swanky Swiss town of Davos for the World Economic Forum, participating in the panel with fellow climate activists.  

This year’s Conference of Parties, or COP28, is set to be held in Dubai’s Expo City from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. 

Tags Abu Dhabi National Oil Climate change COP28 fossil fuels Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg John Kerry John Kerry Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber UAE United Arab Emirates

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  2. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  3. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  4. Six takeaways from House committee assignments so far
  5. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  6. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  7. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  8. 10 reasons to take UFOs seriously
  9. DeSantis administration rejects AP African American studies for Florida schools
  10. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  11. Pompeo says Trump told him to 'shut the hell up' about China
  12. Putin ally: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger nuclear war
  13. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  14. McConnell: US ‘never will’ default on its debt
  15. How US-German ‘bickering’ is blocking Ukraine’s push for tanks
  16. Trump says he will give ‘big political speech’ Thursday, promises ‘many ...
  17. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  18. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
Load more

Video

See all Video