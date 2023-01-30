trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Six Colorado River states submit alternative to federal cuts

by Zack Budryk - 01/30/23 9:12 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 01/30/23 9:12 PM ET
Getty Images

Six of the seven states on the Colorado River said Monday night that they have reached a framework for an alternative to potential looming federal cuts after the Jan. 31 deadline.

Representatives for Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming said they have reached an alternative on updates to the 2007 guidelines for the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell and the Hoover Dam at Lake Mead. California is the seventh state in the basin.

Negotiators said the framework is not a formal agreement but includes plans to reduce release from the two reservoirs. It would cut a total of 250,000 acre-feet of water to Arizona, California and Nevada at Lake Mead for elevations of 1,030 feet and below and would cut 200,000 acre-feet to the same three states at elevations of 1,020 feet and below.

“This modeling proposal is a key step in the ongoing dialogue among the Seven Basin States as we continue to seek a collaborative solution to stabilize the Colorado River system,” Tom Buschatzke, Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said in a statement.

“While our goal remains achieving a seven-state agreement, developing and submitting this consensus based alternative is a positive step forward in a multi-phased environmental review process critical to protecting the Colorado River system,” added John Entsminger, Southern Nevada Water Authority general manager.

Use of water from the river is still governed by a century-old compact between states that allocates more water than actually flows through it. After years of gridlock, the federal Bureau of Reclamation last year suggested it could unilaterally impose cuts if the states cannot reach a new agreement by February. The negotiations come as lakes Powell and Mead reached record lows last year. The Bureau of Reclamation has emphasized that Jan. 31 is a self-imposed deadline, rather than a point at which cuts will be automatically triggered.

“California’s decision not to join this consensus is deeply disappointing. We are facing the most serious drought in 1,200 years. California must step forward and be part of the solution. For too long, the other six states, and particularly the Upper Basin, have carried the burden of this historic drought,” Sen Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said in a statement. “I urge Interior Secretary [Deb] Haaland to recognize the leadership of these six states and enact their consensus proposal.”

The Hill has reached out to the Interior Department and the State of California Colorado River Board for comment.

Updated 9:55 p.m.

Tags

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  3. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  4. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  5. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  6. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  7. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  8. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  9. Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
  10. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  11. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  12. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  13. Tim Scott is pivotal figure as Tyre Nichols beating rekindles talk of police ...
  14. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  15. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  16. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  17. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  18. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
Load more

Video

See all Video