trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Exxon announces record profits for 2022

by Rachel Frazin - 01/31/23 12:03 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 01/31/23 12:03 PM ET
A sign for an Exxon gas station is displayed in Upper Darby, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ExxonMobil announced record profits for the year 2022, reporting it made $55.7 billion over the past year and drawing ire from the left. 

CEO Darren Woods said on Tuesday that the annual profits were a record for the company during an earnings call. He said that the company “benefited from a favorable market” but also made investing choices in the past that helped it “take full advantage of the undersupplied market.”

His comments come after a banner year for the industry, amid a supply crunch and high prices linked to both coronavirus pandemic recovery and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Other major energy companies, including Chevron, also posted record earnings for the year. Exxon’s profits were higher still than the $35.5 billion reported by Chevron. 

The announcement drew criticism from the left, as Democrats have been critical of corporate profits at a time when consumers faced high prices at the pump. 

“This summer, families across PA paid $5 a gallon for gas while Exxon made profits that ‘smashed earnings records’ and Chevron posted ‘record earnings,’” said a statement on Tuesday from Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). 

“This price gouging is simply disgusting, and I’m going to get to the bottom of it,” he added. 

Some energy analysts have expressed skepticism about claims of gouging, instead attributing the profits to market forces.

Tags John Fetterman

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis responds to Trump attacks by pointing to his reelection
  2. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  3. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  4. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  5. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  6. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  7. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. McConnell mocks Biden judicial nominee for flubbing basic legal questions 
  10. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  11. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  12. Former Putin aide: Coup a ‘real possibility’
  13. If ‘Independent’ were a party, it could dominate American politics
  14. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  15. Rubio: DOJ response to request for information on classified documents ...
  16. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  17. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  18. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
Load more

Video

See all Video