Energy & Environment

Flight cancellations out of Dallas stretch into third day

by Julia Shapero - 02/02/23 2:07 PM ET
An American Airlines aircraft undergoes deicing procedures on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Hundreds more flights were cancelled out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday, as Texans continue to feel the impacts of this week’s ice storm. 

Of the about 740 flights cancelled as of Thursday afternoon, over 260 were meant to depart from the Dallas airport, according to the flight tracker FlightAware. Another 250 flights destined for Dallas-Fort Worth were also canceled.

The flight disruptions come after two days of thousands of cancellations, primarily at Dallas-Fort Worth International, Dallas Love Field and Austin-Bergstrom International airports. 

More than 2,400 flights on Wednesday and just under 2,000 flights on Tuesday were cancelled within, into or out of the U.S. At Dallas-Fort Worth, 75 percent of flights on Wednesday and 61 percent on Tuesday were cancelled.

The dangerous ice storm that slammed Texas and other parts of the South this week is expected to come to an end on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service

At least seven people in Texas were killed in the storm, as icy roads created dangerous driving conditions. More than 400,000 Texas customers also remained without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

Tags Dallas Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport flight cancellations FlightAware ice storm National Weather Service power outages PowerOutage.us Texas Texas ice storm

