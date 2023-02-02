trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Oversight chair requests details on Kerry’s international climate negotiations

by Zack Budryk - 02/02/23 3:39 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 02/02/23 3:39 PM ET
John Kerry
John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks about the United States’ international climate efforts ahead of COP27, the upcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday requested information from U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on the details of Kerry’s international negotiations for the Biden administration, particularly with Chinese officials.

In a Thursday letter, Comer said Kerry has thus far not responded to inquiries from the Republicans on the committee regarding the nature of his work in the non-Senate-confirmed position. Specifically, the letter cites comments Kerry made in 2022 suggesting he has engaged in talks with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials to collaborate on greenhouse gas emission reduction.

“As a member of the President’s cabinet, you should be representing the United States’ interests. Your statements, however, consistently show disregard for American national security and taxpayer dollars,” Comer wrote. “You have also continued to downplay the CCP’s human rights violations and its antagonism against the U.S. while promoting climate negotiations that the CCP does not even appear interested in entering.”

Comer’s letter requests internal communications on the budget for Kerry’s position since he assumed the role in 2021, as well as from people present for those discussions, those employed by his office and documents pertaining to Kerry’s travel in the role.

In his role as climate envoy, Kerry has emphasized the need for cooperation from China, the world’s top emitter of planet-warming gases, to make a meaningful dent in emissions. In 2021, he said Beijing was “not doing enough.”

“They have a massive coal dependency. We have to try to get them to move further and we have to also ask China not to be funding the building of new coal-fired power plants in other parts of the world,” Kerry said.

The same year, Kerry drew criticism from Republicans after saying the U.S. must compartmentalize China’s human rights record to focus on meaningful collaboration on climate issues in particular. In November 2021, Comer, then the ranking member of the committee, called for a hearing on Kerry’s duties in the role.

The Hill has reached out to Kerry’s office for comment.

Tags Biden Chinese Communist Party Climate change James Comer James Comer John Kerry John Kerry

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  2. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  3. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  4. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  5. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  6. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  7. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  8. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  9. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  10. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  11. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  12. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  13. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  14. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  15. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  16. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  17. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  18. How will Netflix end password sharing? New changes offer insight
Load more

Video

See all Video