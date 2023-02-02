trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

DeSantis keeps heat on gas stoves issue, proposing tax exemption 

by Rachel Frazin - 02/02/23 4:14 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 02/02/23 4:14 PM ET
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is keeping rhetoric surrounding gas stoves on high, proposing a sales tax exemption for the appliances. 

In a new statewide budget proposal, DeSantis, who is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential contender, called for a permanent sales tax exemption for gas stoves. 

“They want your gas stove, and we’re not going to let that happen,” the governor said on Wednesday.  

After a federal regulator floated the idea of a gas ban or regulations, Republicans embraced the gas stoves issue as part of a larger culture war narrative, making the case that Democrats are trying to change their way of life. 

In Florida, gas stoves are not particularly prevalent. Just 8 percent of households use natural gas cooking appliances, while 92 percent use electric, according to a federal survey

DeSantis acknowledged in his press conference that many people in the state use electric appliances, but said defending gas stoves was a matter of “principle.”

Though an outright federal ban on the appliances is unlikely, the Consumer Product Safety Commission may try put some regulations on the stoves that stop short of banning them amid concerns about their health impacts. 

Studies have found that gas stoves can contain hazardous air pollutants and have linked them to childhood asthma. 

Tags Ron DeSantis

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  2. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  3. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  4. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  5. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  6. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  7. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  8. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  9. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  10. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  11. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  12. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  13. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  14. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  15. See the ‘spectacular’ snow sharks in art teacher’s front yard
  16. Appeals court strikes down gun ban for people with domestic violence ...
  17. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  18. NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say
Load more

Video

See all Video