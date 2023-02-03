trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration announces $580 million toward tribal water rights settlements

by Zack Budryk - 02/03/23 3:41 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 02/03/23 3:41 PM ET
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks at a news conference in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File)

The Biden administration will distribute $580 million to 15 Native American tribes toward settling water rights claims, the Interior Department announced Thursday night.

The funds will include $460 million allocated from the bipartisan infrastructure law for settlements reached before November 2021 and another $120 million from the Reclamation Water Settlement Fund, which Congress established in 2009. The 2021 infrastructure law allocated a total of $2.5 billion to address native water rights settlements. The biggest single beneficiary of the funds will be the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana, which are set to receive just under $157 million.

In 1908, the Supreme Court ruled in its Winters v. United States decision that tribes have the right to as much water as necessary for their reservations to be self-sufficient. Congress had enacted 34 settlements involving water rights as of November 2021. Despite the seniority conferred by the so-called Winters doctrine, the burden of determining the details has often been placed on individual stakeholders.

The issue is particularly acute in drought-stricken parts of the western U.S., such as areas along the Colorado River, which is severely overallocated due to the century-old compact that governs its water usage.

“Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities. Through this funding, the Interior Department will continue to uphold our trust responsibilities and ensure that Tribal communities receive the water resources they have long been promised,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Senate-confirmed Native American Cabinet secretary, said in a statement. “I am grateful that Tribes, some of whom have been waiting for this funding for decades, are finally getting the resources they are owed with the help of this crucial funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

Haaland has emphasized addressing the needs of tribal communities during her time as Interior Secretary, also spearheading an effort to remove slurs for indigenous people from federal place names and to investigate the legacy of federal boarding schools Native American children were removed from their parents and forced to attend.

Tags Biden Biden administration Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Colorado River Deb Haaland Deb Haaland Department of the Interior Kootenai Tribes Montana Native American tribes Reclamation Water Settlement Fund Salish Tribe Supreme Court of the United States Tribal water rights United States Congress Winters v. United States

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  2. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  5. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  6. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  7. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  8. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  9. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  10. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  11. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  12. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  13. Ohio education officials investigating pro-Nazi homeschooling network
  14. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  15. Rep. James Comer blasts Biden on Chinese balloon, speculates if it could be ...
  16. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  17. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  18. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Load more

Video

See all Video