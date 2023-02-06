trending:

Energy & Environment

100K clean energy jobs announced since climate bill became law: analysis

by Rachel Frazin - 02/06/23 5:32 PM ET
Getty

More than 100,000 climate-friendly jobs were created in the months following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a new analysis from an environmental group has found. 

The legislation, passed with only Democratic votes as part of a unique budget process that prevented the bill from being filibustered in the Senate, included tax credits for the production of carbon-free energy technology.

The tax credits were widely expected to spur significant investments in renewable energy.

The analysis released Monday by a group called Climate Power showed that companies announced 101,036 new jobs in carbon-free energy and more than 90 new clean energy projects since the passage of the legislation. 

The new jobs are being created by the wind, solar, batteries and electric vehicle industries and include electricians, mechanics, construction workers and technicians. 

“There is a clean energy boom happening in every part of this country,” said Lori Lodes, Climate Power’s executive director. “It’s because of the certainty the companies have … because of the Inflation Reduction Act that these jobs are happening.”

Climate Power analyzed publicly announced or reported projects and the jobs that companies project they will bring. Lodes said that because the group monitored only public announcements, it is possible additional jobs were created that were not analyzed as part of the report. 

Climate Power was founded by a group of left-wing and environmental organizations: the Center for American Progress Action Fund, the League of Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club.

While it’s not directly comparable, a group called Environmental Entrepreneurs found that in the year 2018, 110,000 new jobs were added in the clean energy sector. Climate Power’s analysis documents about an equal number of jobs in half the time. 

