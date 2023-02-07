EU proposes ban on ‘forever chemicals’

The European Union is proposing a ban on the use of a group of widely used toxic chemicals known as PFAS.

Types of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been linked to a range of illnesses including kidney and testicular cancer, as well as thyroid and immune system problems.

They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they can linger in the human body and the environment. They are used in a variety of waterproof and nonstick products including pans, raincoats and cosmetics.

These substances are most notorious for contaminating drinking water supplies following industrial or military usage.

The EU’s proposal would take effect 18 months after its passage, but would take longer for some products.

Products where possible alternatives have been identified — but may not be technically and economically feasible or sufficiently available — would be able to remain on the market for five years. The products where alternatives are not likely to become available in the near future can remain on the market for 12 years.

There would also be an unlimited time exception for some “exceptional cases.”

Despite the exceptions, the EU’s proposal goes beyond actions taken by the U.S., which doesn’t have federal limits on the products. The state of Maine has approved a ban on PFAS products that will take effect in 2030.