trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration proposes more stringent efficiency standards for refrigerators, clothes washers

by Rachel Frazin - 02/10/23 4:56 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 02/10/23 4:56 PM ET

The Energy Department on Friday proposed to require new household refrigerators and clothes washers to meet a more stringent sets of energy efficiency standards.

It said that the move will save energy and money for consumers.  

Consumers who use appliances meeting the proposed standards will save about $425 on utility bills over the life of the appliances, the department said in a statement. 

The two rules would also cut carbon dioxide emissions by 233 million metric tons over 30 years, according to the administration. This is equal to about the total emissions of 29 million homes over the course of a year.

The rules would be expected to take effect in 2027. 

The proposals come amid a broader effort to address what the administration has described as a “vast backlog of outdated energy efficiency standards” and to “remedy the rollbacks and procedural roadblocks left by the prior Administration.”

Tags

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  4. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  5. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  6. White House says Biden won’t do Super Bowl interview, blames Fox
  7. Hawley launches investigation into Missouri children’s hospital, demands ...
  8. DOJ recovers additional classified document from Pence’s home
  9. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  10. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  11. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  12. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  13. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  14. Biden to sit for Super Bowl interview with Fox Soul, after all
  15. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  16. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  17. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  18. Will logistics be Russia’s undoing in Ukraine?
Load more

Video

See all Video