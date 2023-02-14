trending:

Energy & Environment

US to move forward with scheduled 26M barrel sale from strategic oil reserve

by Rachel Frazin - 02/14/23 12:17 PM ET
An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan Mound site near Freeport, Texas. President Joe Biden dipped into the nation’s petroleum stockpile to try to corral rising energy prices. The White House announced Thursday, March 31, 2022, that Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic petroleum reserve for the next six months.(Department of Energy via AP)

The United States is moving forward with a congressionally required sale of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

On Monday, the Energy Department advised that it would sell 26 million barrels from the oil reserve this year — a sale that was required by a 2015 budget law. 

The transaction comes as the Biden administration seeks to refill the reserve after releasing a record 180 million barrels last year to combat high gasoline prices. The Energy Department has already sought to stop certain sales mandated by the law in order to replenish the SPR, according to Bloomberg.

Asked if the handling of the latest sale differed from any others, an agency spokesperson said that it’s the same process as usual. 

The Biden administration has also detailed plans to refill the reserve, saying it would seek to buy the oil when it is priced between $67 and $72 per barrel. 

President Biden’s move to release SPR barrels last year caused controversy among Republicans, who accused the administration of raiding an important resource for political gain. The GOP-led House recently passed two bills aimed at limiting SPR withdrawals. 

The administration, however, has defended the sales, saying that presidents of both parties have used the reserve to address oil supply disruptions.

It has also pointed to projected savings. The Treasury Department found that Biden’s use of the SPR, alongside coordinated releases from other countries, could have saved consumers between 17 cents to 42 cents at the pump if companies passed along the full value of the savings. 

