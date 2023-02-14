trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

GOP looks to move energy package next month

by Rachel Frazin - 02/14/23 6:11 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 02/14/23 6:11 PM ET
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a pump jack works near Firestone, Colo.

House Republicans are hoping to bring an energy package to the floor next month, a spokesperson confirmed. 

Rebekah Hoshiko, a spokesperson for House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), confirmed the timeline to The Hill. 

Politico previously reported that the GOP was looking to bring the package forward late next month.

Lawmakers have not formally laid out what specific policies they intend to include in the package. 

However, the House Energy and Commerce Committee recently held a hearing evaluating a series of energy bills. These include policies that aim to prohibit a ban or moratorium on fracking, bolster approvals for natural gas exports and speed up the approval process for and limit hurdles to new mines.

It also includes legislation aimed at repealing sections of the Democrats’ climate, tax and health care bill. Specifically, it called for the repeal of a program that has both incentives and fees and is aimed at cutting planet-warming methane from the oil and gas sector. It also called for the repeal of a fund for climate-friendly projects. 

Tags Bruce Westerman

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  2. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  3. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  4. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  5. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  6. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  7. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  8. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  9. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  10. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  11. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  12. Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault
  13. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
  14. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  15. DeSantis edges out Trump as GOP’s preferred leader: poll
  16. Republican FTC commissioner will resign, slams Democratic chair
  17. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  18. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
Load more

Video

See all Video