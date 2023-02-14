GOP looks to move energy package next month

House Republicans are hoping to bring an energy package to the floor next month, a spokesperson confirmed.

Rebekah Hoshiko, a spokesperson for House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), confirmed the timeline to The Hill.

Politico previously reported that the GOP was looking to bring the package forward late next month.

Lawmakers have not formally laid out what specific policies they intend to include in the package.

However, the House Energy and Commerce Committee recently held a hearing evaluating a series of energy bills. These include policies that aim to prohibit a ban or moratorium on fracking, bolster approvals for natural gas exports and speed up the approval process for and limit hurdles to new mines.

It also includes legislation aimed at repealing sections of the Democrats’ climate, tax and health care bill. Specifically, it called for the repeal of a program that has both incentives and fees and is aimed at cutting planet-warming methane from the oil and gas sector. It also called for the repeal of a fund for climate-friendly projects.