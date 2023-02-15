Biden to require EV chargers to be universal for federal funds, expects Tesla to open some chargers

The Biden administration on Wednesday is announcing new requirements for electric vehicle chargers that receive federal funds, including limiting funds to chargers that can serve electric vehicles regardless of brand.

This requirement is expected to push Tesla in particular away from chargers that only serve its own vehicles. White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu told reporters Tuesday that he expects Tesla to open a portion of its chargers, making at least 7,500 chargers available to all electric vehicles by the end of 2024.

Landrieu said the new stipulation is part of an effort to build a network of chargers that “will work for everyone, everywhere, no matter what type of car or state they’re in.”

This is one of a few requirements that the Biden administration is announcing for the chargers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said that chargers purchased with federal money will need to be assembled in America. He said the administration will also incentivize companies to make more parts for the chargers in the U.S.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law devoted $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers.

Deploying an increase in electric vehicles is a key part of the Biden administration’s plan to combat climate change. Biden has set a goal for making half of new car sales electric by 2030.