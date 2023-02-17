trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

Energy & Environment — Sponsored By: Panasonic

East Palestine mayor raises concern about air quality after derailment, chemical leak

by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 6:02 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 6:02 PM ET
This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

The mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, said Friday that he is concerned about the safety of the air as some residents report smelling noxious odors and feeling ill, two weeks after a train derailed in the town and leaked dangerous chemicals.

Mayor Trent Conaway told Fox News in an interview that he believes the water in the town is safe, as he has seen the reports that showed contaminants were not present in it. But “you can definitely smell” the chemicals, and he said people are developing rashes. 

Conaway said the situation is an emergency and needs assistance from the federal government.

State officials have said the air is safe to breathe and tests confirmed the water is safe to drink, but residents have reported smells and symptoms that concern them about the region’s safety. 

The Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending toxicologists and medical staff to the area on Saturday to conduct testing.

One of the substances that was on the train was vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing explosive material. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate for five days before officials said they could safely return.

“You can definitely smell it in downtown and around the shopping district of our town,” Conaway said, referring to the odors residents are reporting.

He said he has not felt urgency on the part of the federal government to provide assistance to the situation, adding that the government has given “a bunch of excuses.” 

“They were late to the dance, as I like to say, and our people deserve better,” Conaway said. 

The Biden administration has faced some criticism over its handling of the situation. 

Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, visited the site on Thursday. Both Democrats and Republicans have criticized the amount of time that elapsed before a top administration official visited the area. 

ABC News reported that a Transportation Department spokesperson said department staff were at the scene of the derailment within hours to help with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the incident.

Tags East Palestine health effects Michael Regan noxious odor Ohio train derailment Trent Conaway

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  6. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  7. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  8. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  9. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  12. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  13. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  14. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  15. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  16. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  17. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  18. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
Load more