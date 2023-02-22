trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration announces first Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sales

by TheHill.com - 02/22/23 11:51 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/22/23 11:51 AM ET
FILE – Two of the offshore wind turbines, which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., are seen, June 29, 2020. As Virginia-based Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind power in the Gulf of Mexico, part of a wider goal of installing offshore wind up and down the U.S. coasts.

The Interior Department will open over 300,000 acres in the Gulf, long dominated by fossil fuel production. In 2010, the Gulf was the site of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the largest marine oil spill in history, in which about 210 million gallons leaked into the ocean.

“America’s clean energy transition is happening right here and now. At the Department, we are taking action to jump-start our offshore wind industry and harness American innovation to deliver reliable, affordable power to homes and businesses,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

“There is no time to waste in making bold investments to address the climate crisis, and building a strong domestic offshore wind industry is key to meeting that challenge head on.”

The Biden administration has set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, as part of a broader goal of reducing U.S. carbon emissions by half in the same period. By 2035, the administration aims to deploy a further 15 gigawatts through floating turbines.

The announcement follows earlier administration announcements of lease sales off the East and West coasts of the U.S. In December, the first auction for leases off the Pacific coast fetched more than $757 million. Meanwhile, in February 2022, a lease sale in the New York Bight pulled in an unprecedented $4.37 billion.

The announcement also comes the same week as the 2023 U.S. Offshore Wind Market Report, which found state demand for offshore wind nearly doubled in 2022. Offshore wind contracts increased 36 percent last year, the majority of which went to U.S. firms, according to the report.

Tags Deb Haaland Joe Biden

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  3. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  5. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  6. Democrats see security threat in McCarthy sending Jan. 6 video to Tucker Carlson
  7. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  8. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  9. Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey
  10. Rep. Chris Pappas marries partner Vann Bentley
  11. Haley selling merch based off Don Lemon’s age comments
  12. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  13. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  14. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  15. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  16. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  17. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  18. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
Load more

Video

See all Video