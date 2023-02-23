trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EPA outlines another $550 million toward addressing environmental inequity

by Rachel Frazin - 02/23/23 12:42 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 02/23/23 12:42 PM ET
Traffic moves along along 99 south in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 28, 2017. Fresno displaced Fairbanks, Alaska as the metropolitan area with the worst short-term particle pollution, a 2022 report by the American Lung Association found, while Bakersfield, Calif., continued in the most-polluted slot for year-round particle pollution for the third year in a row. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced another $550 million that it is putting toward addressing environmental inequity after previously outlining $100 million in funding for the issue. 

Through this latest round of funding, the EPA will select up to 11 community-based nonprofits that will then dole out grants aimed at cutting pollution. 

The latest round is being issued through local nonprofits as part of an effort to make it easier for communities who may not have the resources to complete a challenging federal application, the agency said. 

Both programs are part of $3 billion that the Democrats’ climate, tax and healthcare bill put toward environmental justice — that is, attempts to reduce pollution-related inequality. 

Studies have shown that communities of color are disproportionately impacted by pollution.

“Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, including the largest ever investment in environmental justice, we’re removing barriers and moving faster to deliver this unprecedented relief to the communities who need it most,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a written statement.

Tags Biden Michael Regan

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  6. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  7. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  8. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  9. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  10. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  11. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  12. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  13. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  14. Is winning not an option in Ukraine?
  15. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  16. FTX founder Bankman-Fried accused of making illegal campaign contributions ...
  17. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  18. Why a negotiated settlement might be Ukraine’s best option
Load more

Video

See all Video