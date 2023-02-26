trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Kerry to serve in climate envoy role at least through COP28 summit in November

by Lauren Sforza - 02/26/23 10:57 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/26/23 10:57 PM ET
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, said in a new interview with The Boston Globe that he told President Biden that he will serve in his role through at least the United Nations climate summit in November.

“There’s sufficient unfinished business that I felt it would be inappropriate to walk away from that at this point in time,” he told the newspaper.

The climate summit, named COP28, will be held in Dubai later this year. Kerry, a former secretary of state and senator, said he hopes to promote new technologies and more funding to accelerate addressing climate change.

“We absolutely understand the road ahead and what we need to do, and I think we can make this COP even more important in terms of eliciting increased ambition,” he said. “This has a chance of kicking everybody in the rear end and pushing this process into higher gear, which is where it needs to go.”

“My main objective is to raise the ante at this COP, so we are coming out of there with a head of steam on emissions reduction and finance,” Kerry added. “There are things that are riper, more compelling, more obvious, more necessary, more urgent.”

Throughout his time in his role, Kerry has focused on building cooperation between nations to address the climate crisis, after former President Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords, an international treaty on climate change.

In 2021, Kerry announced that China and the United States came to a surprise agreement on climate change that included phasing out coal and reducing methane emissions, and said that the world could not “solve the climate crisis” without China.

Tags Biden COP 28 Donald Trump Joe Biden John Kerry John Kerry

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Democrat ‘not entirely surprised’ by Energy’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  3. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  4. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  5. Paul Ryan says he won’t attend RNC if Trump nominated in 2024
  6. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  9. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  10. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  11. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
  12. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  13. Putin says Ukraine war poses existential threat to ‘Russian people’
  14. Trump, Haley to battle for spotlight at CPAC
  15. Crowded GOP field won’t save Trump — because it won’t last
  16. GOP rep on Greene’s ‘national divorce’ remarks: divisive rhetoric ...
  17. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  18. Youngkin says Biden should go to Ohio instead of Virginia to talk healthcare
Load more

Video

See all Video