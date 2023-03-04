trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

New storm to bring yet more heavy snow to California

by Jared Gans - 03/04/23 10:22 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/04/23 10:22 AM ET
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Another storm on the West Coast this weekend will bring more heavy snow to California amid a wet winter that has helped ease the widespread drought in the state.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center expects that the storm will move southward across the Pacific Northwest into California on Saturday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation along coastal areas and possible heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Mountain ranges. 

Several feet of snow are possible in the ranges, and the heaviest is most likely to fall in the northern Sierra Nevada. 

The precipitation will move inland on Sunday, and heavy snow will be possible at the higher elevations of the Intermountain West, according to the prediction center. The storm will then move east toward the Rocky Mountains before shifting northeastward into the Plains. 

It appears that the storm system will miss Southern California, where a storm last weekend brought frigid temperatures, strong winds, flooding and snow to Los Angeles. Tens of thousands of households in the area lost power, and the region only had a one-day break before another winter storm hit on Monday. 

Snowfall in the mountains east of the city also stranded many in their homes as their cars were buried and people did not have time to shovel themselves out before more snow came. 

But the storms have had a silver lining, as the precipitation has helped almost half of the state come out of its drought. Amid the rain and snow, moisture levels in the soil have increased, reservoirs have been replenished and snowpack, which provides about a third of the California’s water, has seen huge gains. State water officials said on Friday that the total snow water equivalent, or the amount of water stored in snowpack, was 44.7 inches, about 190 percent of the average amount for this time of year. 

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed on Thursday that only 49 percent of California was in drought conditions, while almost the entire state was experiencing drought three months ago.

Tags California drought California storms National Weather Service snowfall

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  2. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  3. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  4. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  5. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  6. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  7. Why concerns are rising about drug-resistant Shigella infections
  8. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  9. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  10. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  11. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  12. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  13. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
  14. Top Ukrainian intelligence official: Russia will run out of ‘military ...
  15. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  16. New storm to bring yet more heavy snow to California
  17. Nevada Democrats face brewing civil war ahead of 2024
  18. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
Load more

Video

See all Video