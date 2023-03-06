Norfolk Southern to provide financing for temporary relocation during soil cleanup

Norfolk Southern will pay for temporary relocation for people who live within a mile of the site of a train derailment that spilled hazardous chemicals, amid ongoing cleanup efforts.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a Sunday update that the company will provide “additional financial assistance” that may include “ temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing, and other necessities.”

The update comes as “some residents close to the derailment site may notice additional odors” while work is being done on the soil there. The EPA also said that the payment is coming at its request.

Local organizers said that they were glad to hear about the assistance, but that more needs to be done.

“This helps our short-term problem, but we will need longer-term relocation options, independent environmental testing, ongoing health monitoring, and safe disposal of the toxic waste,” Daniel Winston, co-executive director of local group River Valley Organizing. said in a written statement.

Asked about the latest update, a company spokesperson said it was working on removing tracks and excavating the soil underneath.

The company said it is using “additional air monitors” and will continue to monitor area water as well.

A Norfolk Southern train carrying materials including the carcinogen vinyl chloride derailed last month. Officials have said that it is safe for residents to be in the area, but community members have expressed concerns about their health.