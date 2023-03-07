trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Iowa, Nebraska AGs to sue Biden administration over delayed ethanol rule

by Zack Budryk - 03/07/23 4:26 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 03/07/23 4:26 PM ET
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
A field of corn grows near Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) and Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers (R) on Monday announced their intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for delaying its decision regarding whether to allow year-round sales of higher-ethanol fuel blends.

The lawsuit comes nearly a year after seven midwestern leaders, led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), wrote to the Biden administration to request a waiver allowing the sale of E15 fuel, which is 15 percent ethanol, year-round, waiving summertime restrictions.

The EPA issued a waiver last summer allowing the sale of the fuel, and earlier this March issued a proposed rule allowing year-round sales, but it would not take effect until 2024, more than two years after the governors’ request.

In an intent-to-sue letter Monday, the state attorneys general cited the Clean Air Act, which allows the federal government to waive certain fuel-blending requirements.

“The EPA needs to follow the law and make E15 gasoline available year-round,” Bird said in a statement. “With record-high gas prices, consumers deserve relief and flexibility when paying at the pump. The EPA’s failure to respond on time not only deprives hard-working Iowans of a cheaper, cleaner option, it’s also a violation of the Clean Air Act.”

“Iowa led the country in expanding ethanol access, and Iowa will go to Court to lead again if the law isn’t being followed,” she added.

The announcement follows a Thursday letter from 10 senators and 21 House members representing the Midwest asking EPA Administrator Michael Regan to grant the governors’ request.

The Renewable Fuel Association (RFA), the primary trade group representing the ethanol industry, backed the AGs in a statement.

“We thank these attorneys general for holding the administration accountable to its responsibilities under the Clean Air Act. The law is clear — EPA should have finalized the Governors’ petition last July and had everything ready to go for this summer,” RFA President Geoff Cooper wrote. “Now, the marketplace finds itself in between a rock and hard place because of the administration’s inaction, and consumers are at risk of losing access to low-cost, lower-carbon E15 in a few short months.’

‘We join these AGs in urging EPA to follow through on its statutory obligation to finalize the Governors petition before this summer,’ he wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the EPA for comment.

Tags Biden Brenna Bird E15 EPA Ethanol Geoff Cooper Iowa Joe Biden Kim Reynolds Michael Regan Mike Hilgers Nebraska Renewable Fuel Association Renewables RFA

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  4. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  5. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  6. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
  7. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  8. Mexican governor says kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded
  9. Yet another atmospheric river to flood California later this week
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  12. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  13. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
  14. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  15. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  16. Biden’s FCC nominee withdraws name
  17. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  18. Tennessee House passes second bill to restrict drag performances
Load more

Video

See all Video