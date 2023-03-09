Norfolk Southern CEO declines to commit to pay long-term health costs after train derailment

Testifying before the Senate on Thursday, the CEO of Norfolk Southern stopped short of making commitments to pay for East Palestine, Ohio, residents’ health care in the wake of a train derailment that spilled hazardous chemicals in the town.

Asked by Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) whether he would compensate people for possible long-term medical costs and economic damage, Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw did not directly answer the question.

“Senator, we’re committed to doing what’s right for the folks of East Palestine,” Shaw said. “I told my team, we’re going to do more than less with the environmental cleanup and we’re going to do more than less with the citizens of East Palestine.”

Asked by Carper if he’d commit to paying for long-term medical testing, Shaw similarly did not make any specific commitments.

“I’m committed to doing what’s right,” he said. “We’re going to be there today, tomorrow, a year from now, five years from now, ten years from now.”

Pressed later by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the question of paying for all of the healthcare needs of the people of East Palestine, Shaw repeated “we’re going to do what’s right.”

“What’s right is to cover their healthcare needs, will you do that?” Sanders replied.

“Everything is on the table, sir.” Shaw said.

Thursday’s hearing comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed last month, spilling chemicals including carcinogen vinyl chloride into the nearby community.