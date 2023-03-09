House Republicans announce major energy package as top priority bill

House Republicans on Thursday announced that a major energy package that has been in the works for weeks will be known as H.R.1, signifying that it’s the party’s top priority for the congressional session.

The bill, called the Lower Energy Costs Act, is expected to include a large slate of energy policy proposals.

It includes proposals aimed at speeding up the country’s approval process for energy and mining as well as limiting states’ ability to block projects like pipelines that run through their waters, according to press releases from the House Natural Resources and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The bill is also expected to to include suggestions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which on Thursday took up legislation that would prohibit a ban on fracking, limit the president’s authority to block cross-border project permits — such as President Biden’s blocking of the Keystone XL pipeline — remove restrictions on natural gas imports and exports, as well as repeal portions of the Inflation Reduction Act that provided funding to address climate change and pollution.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise issued a statement Thursday saying he’ll formally introduce the bill next week.

“I am proud to announce that I will be introducing our H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, to cut red tape and increase energy production here at home to lower energy costs and stop our reliance on hostile foreign dictators for our energy and minerals,” Scalise wrote.

“With the introduction of the Lower Energy Costs Act, we will put a stop to the war on American energy, become energy independent again, and lower costs for families who are struggling,” he added.

The legislation is not expected to ultimately become law, given its highly partisan nature. But, it gives an indication as to what Republicans are pointing to as their top policy priorities.

While the legislation overall is not expected to cross the finish line, there are bipartisan talks on speeding up energy project approvals, a subject that’s also known as permitting reform.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) unsuccessfully attempted to pass permitting reform legislation late last year amid resistance from Republicans, who said his legislation didn’t go far enough and some Democrats who said it went too far.

Bipartisan talks on the matter are continuing.