Energy & Environment

Republicans introduce major energy package with party’s top priorities

by Rachel Frazin - 03/14/23 4:52 PM ET
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

House Republicans on Tuesday afternoon introduced a sprawling energy package aimed at boosting fossil fuels and mining and limiting environmental reviews for infrastructure projects. 

The nearly 200-page bill, which they announced last week would be H.R.1 – signaling that it is the party’s top priority — is highly partisan and is unlikely to pass through a divided Congress.

However, it does outline Republican goals and positions – particularly as they seek to both criticize the Biden Administration’s energy policies but also to try to find a bipartisan compromise for speeding up infrastructure project approvals. 

“Voters gave Republicans the majority in Congress to stop this radical anti-American energy agenda, and to take action that will lower prices,” Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in a statement, referring to the Biden administration’s agenda. 

“I am proud to introduce today H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, to cut red tape and increase energy production here at home so we can lower energy costs and stop our dependence on hostile foreign countries for our energy and minerals,” he added. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

