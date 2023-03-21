trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden to declare two new national monuments in Nevada, Texas

by Rachel Frazin - 03/21/23 5:00 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 03/21/23 5:00 AM ET
Avi Kwa Ame National Monument
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, near Searchlight, Nev. President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

President Biden on Tuesday will designate two new national monuments at Nevada’s Avi Kwa Ame and Texas’s Castner Range and will also take a step toward the designation of a national marine sanctuary. 

The Avi Kwa Ame monument in Southern Nevada will include the peak also known as Spirit Mountain, which is part of the creation story of several tribal nations. The area is a desert landscape that contains a Joshua tree forest and fauna including the desert bighorn sheep, desert tortoise and Gila monster. 

It is considered to be one of the most sacred places by the Mojave, Chemehuevi and some Southern Paiute people and is also sacred to other indigenous groups. 

Castner Range, in the El Paso area, was a training and testing site for the Army during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The monument Biden is designating Tuesday will include 6,672 acres of the Franklin Mountain range. It is home to species including the Mexican Poppy flower. 

Biden will also direct the Commerce Department to consider designating a new marine sanctuary to protect all U.S. waters around the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. 

There is already a marine national monument around about 495,000 square miles of open ocean, coral reef and island habitats in the area, but a White House fact sheet says that the new monument would include that as well as “areas unaddressed by previous administrations so all areas of U.S. jurisdiction around the islands, atolls, and reef of the Pacific Remote Islands will be protected.”

Biden is expected to make the announcements during a conservation summit that will be held at the Interior Department on Tuesday. 

The moves come about a week after the Biden administration angered many environmentalists by making the controversial decision to approve the Willow Project, a major oil-drilling proposal in Alaska. 

Asked during a White House press briefing Monday whether the administration was sending mixed signals on the environment, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Willow approval came as a result of “legal constraints.”

On the other hand, she said, Tuesday’s summit is “about building on the president’s historic climate and conservation record.”

Biden previously said in November that he would at some point move ahead with the Avi Kwa Ame designation.

In addition to the new designations, the Biden administration is expected to release an Ocean Climate Plan that calls for steps like expanding offshore wind energy, making shipping more environmentally friendly, sequestering carbon dioxide in ocean rocks and habitats.

The White House is also issuing a guidance aimed at promoting habitat connectedness in the decisions made by federal agencies as part of an effort to maintain biodiversity. 

And it is announcing an effort to preserve green space around military installations.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  3. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  4. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  5. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  6. Manchin calls Biden administration priorities ‘absolutely ...
  7. Judge: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second ...
  8. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  9. Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility
  10. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  11. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  12. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  13. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
  14. Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces engagement to Ann Lesley Smith
  15. House GOP turns knives on Manhattan DA over potential Trump arrest 
  16. Trump swipes at DeSantis over Florida governor’s response to potential ...
  17. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  18. Fox News producer, network sue each other amid Dominion fight
Load more

Video

See all Video