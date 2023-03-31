trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate

by Rachel Frazin - 03/31/23 11:30 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 03/31/23 11:30 AM ET

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved California’s authority to set its own regulations requiring manufacturers to speed up the sales of electric trucks in the state. 

California has said that it will require an increasing percentage of trucks sold in the state to be electric from 2024 through 2035.

New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and Vermont have also adopted California’s truck standards. 

A press release from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office said that California and the other states that have adopted the regulations represent 22 percent of the national truck market and that the Biden administration’s approval will protect millions from harmful air pollution that comes from diesel trucks.

Under the Clean Air Act, California can set its own, more stringent standards than the federal government, but requires approval from the EPA to do so. 

In the past, a similar issue related to passenger car standards had ping ponged between administrations, with the Trump administration revoking California’s clean car authority but the Biden administration reinstating it

In a written statement, Newsom also touted the benefits of Friday’s truck decision for efforts to combat climate change. 

“This is a big deal for climate action,” he said. “Thanks to the Biden Administration, we’re getting more zero-emission heavy duty trucks on the roads, expanding our world-leading efforts to cut air pollution and protect public health.” 

The California rule requires different standards for different classes of truck. Fifty-five percent of trucks in classes 2b through 3 sold in the participating states will need to be electric in 2035, as will 75 percent of trucks in classes 4 through 8 and 40 percent of truck tractors. 

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, meanwhile, raised concerns about how long industry would have to adapt to the regulation. 

“We remain concerned that limiting manufacturers’ leadtime to produce compliant vehicles will present significant challenges,” said the group’s president Jed Mandel in a written statement. 

“Adequate leadtime, regulatory stability, and the necessary zero-emission recharging and refueling infrastructure are imperative for manufacturers to develop, build, and sell the customer-acceptable, effective products capable of meeting [the California Air Resources Board’s] zero-emission vehicle sales mandates,” he added. 

Updated at 1:22 p.m.

Tags Biden Gavin Newsom

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  4. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  5. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  6. Republicans see indictment as boon for Trump in 2024
  7. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  8. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  9. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  10. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  11. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  12. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  13. Scarborough mocks Graham’s call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
  14. Kushner firm received hundreds of millions from UAE, Qatar
  15. Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ over father’s indictment
  16. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
  17. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  18. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
Load more

Video

See all Video