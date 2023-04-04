Romney calls replacing car lanes with bike lanes ‘the height of stupidity’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said federal efforts to encourage replacing car lanes with bike lanes is “the height of stupidity,” as well as joining other GOP lawmakers in expressing skepticism over proposals to incentivize e-bike purchases.

“I’m not going to spend money on buying e-bikes for people like me who have bought them — they’re expensive,” Romney told Insider in an interview. “Removing automobile lanes to put in bike lanes is, in my opinion, the height of stupidity, it means more cars backing up, creating more emissions.”

Romney’s comment comes after Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) introduced the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act last month, which would support state and local government efforts to build safer, more complete networks for bicycling and walking.

The legislation — named after a U.S. diplomat who died last August after being struck by a flatbed truck driver — will unlock Highway Safety Improvement Program funding for projects that connect two pieces of safe cycling infrastructure and allow other bicyclist and pedestrian safety projects to be fully federally funded.

“The federal government must do more to help transportation systems adjust to handle different types of road users,” Raskin said in a statement.

A group of Democratic lawmakers separately reintroduced the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act last month to encourage the use of e-bikes through a consumer tax credit.

The E-Bike Act consumer tax credit would cover 30 percent of the cost of the electric bicycle, up to $1,500, and will apply to new electric bicycles that cost less than $8,000.

Romney joins a list of Republican lawmakers who have panned the legislation.

“We’re over-subsidizing electric vehicles as it is now,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told Insider. “I don’t want to add to the unfairness of the current system where electric cars are free riders and don’t pay to help maintain our roads and bridges through a gas tax or any kind of surcharge.”

Proponents of the e-bike legislation argue that the tax credits will help low-income people purchase bikes currently availably mainly to higher-income people, noting that mass transit isn’t an option for workers living in suburban and rural communities.