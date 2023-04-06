trending:

EPA proposes new chemical plant regulations aimed at cutting exposure to toxic substances

by Rachel Frazin - 04/06/23 12:29 PM ET
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE – EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he conducts a television interview, while touring neighborhoods that abut the refinery, in Reserve, La., on Nov. 16, 2021. Residents of a Louisiana parish located in the heart of a cluster of polluting petrochemical factories filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, March 21, 2023, raising allegations of civil rights, environmental justice and religious liberty violations. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a proposal on Thursday that aims to reduce Americans’ exposure to toxic chemicals. 

The EPA proposed to tighten regulations on chemical plants, a move that they said will cut more than 6,000 tons of toxic air pollution each year. 

This includes regulations on substances that are known to be or likely to be cancer-causing. One such substance is vinyl chloride, which is one of the chemicals that spilled in February’s Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Emissions of carcinogens known as benzene and ethylene oxide are also expected to be reduced as a result of the EPA”s action, as will smog-forming compounds. 

The Biden administration said that the action was particularly aimed at helping communities that are disproportionately exposed to toxic air pollution. 

“For generations, our most vulnerable communities have unjustly borne the burden of breathing unsafe, polluted air,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a written statement.

 “When I visited St. John the Baptist Parish during my first Journey to Justice tour, I pledged to prioritize and protect the health and safety of this community and so many others that live in the shadows of chemical plants. I’m proud that this proposal would help deliver on that commitment and protect people from toxic air pollution in communities across the country,” he added, referencing a community in Louisiana that is part of an industrial corridor known as “cancer alley” due to the prevalence of toxic chemical emissions there.

Studies have shown that communities of color tend to be disproportionately impacted by air pollution. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

