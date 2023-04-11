trending:

Energy & Environment

EPA proposes rules aimed at limiting cancer risks from exposure to chemical used in sterilization

by Rachel Frazin - 04/11/23 11:00 AM ET
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) building in Washington is shown in this Sept. 21, 2017 photo.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday proposed rules aimed at addressing the emissions of a cancer-causing chemical used in sterilization.

The EPA said Tuesday that its proposal would reduce emissions of the toxic substance, known as ethylene oxide, by 80 percent from current levels. The chemical is commonly used to sterilize spices and medical devices. 

The EPA on Tuesday proposed two rules: one aimed at protecting the general public from emissions from the sterilizers and a second aimed at protecting workers at the plants. 

Routine exposure to ethylene oxide in a workplace setting over a 35-year period leads to elevated cancer risks for as many as 10 percent of workers who apply the chemical at sterilization plants, the agency said Tuesday. 

It also found last year that communities who live near 23 sterilization facilities face elevated risks of cancer. Tomás Carbonell, an EPA deputy assistant administrator in the Office of Air and Radiation, told reporters Tuesday that the new proposal would reduce cancer risk in these communities to below the legal benchmark for elevated risk.  

Through a combination of the rules and a separate one proposed by the EPA last week aimed at addressing toxic chemical emissions more broadly at plants where the substances are manufactured, overall releases of ethylene oxide will be cut by 84 percent, said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.

The EPA is proposing to require facilities to use stricter pollution controls and advanced monitoring methods. They would also be required to report the results of the monitoring to EPA twice per year. 

For workers, the agency is proposing to limit the amount of ethylene oxide that can be applied to medical devices, requiring certain controls like emissions capture technology and making workers wear personal protective equipment. 

It is also proposing prohibiting the use of the chemical in applications where alternatives can be used, including in museums, beekeeping, cosmetics and musical instruments.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

