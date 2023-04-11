trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

US coal plant contribution to electric grid plummets to smallest in history: report

by Saul Elbein - 04/11/23 11:19 AM ET
by Saul Elbein - 04/11/23 11:19 AM ET
FILE – A smokestack stands at a coal plant on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Delta, Utah. On Monday, Sept. 19, the world’s first public database of fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches. It shows that the United States and Russia have enough fossil fuel reserves to exhaust the world’s remaining carbon budget to stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius warming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

In the first quarter of 2023, coal-fired power plants contributed the least amount of power to the U.S. electricity market in history, a new report has found.

Coal made up less than 17 percent of the power market in the first three months of this year — down a quarter from last year’s 22 percent, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

At the same time, renewables — wind, solar and hydropower — rose to above 22 percent of the power market across all national grids, the report found.

The collapsing economics of coal — which is under threat from both rising renewables and comparatively cheaper gas — have led to a spate of coal power plant closures, as The Hill has reported.

Texas is one particular canary in the industry mine. The renewable and gas powerhouse has dramatically cut its demand for coal even as its overall demand for power has shot up.

In less than a decade, coal and renewables have switched places in the state power market. Since 2014, Texas has cut coal demand from nearly 40 percent of its supply to below 12 percent — while renewables surged from 12 percent to 40 percent.

Other major power markets — the midwest’s Midcontinent Independent System Operator; the southeast’s Southern Company balancing area; and the Southwest Power Pool — have followed the same trajectory.

In the traditionally coal-dependent states of Georgia and Alabama, power from the region’s largest coal plant — the Bowen plant — fell to nearly a fifth of its capacity in January, according to IEEFA.

The think tank expects that number to fall even further as a new regional nuclear plant comes online early next year. That plant is now about 84 percent complete, according to Southern Company subsidiary Georgia Power.

IEEFA expects those numbers to keep deteriorating as spring winds and lengthening days raise the power supply from wind and solar. 

“Coupled with forecasts for continued low gas prices and an uncertain outlook for electricity growth, it is shaping up to be a truly difficult year for coal-fired generators,” the authors wrote.

Tags Bowen plant Climate change Coal Georgia Alabama

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  2. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. Dwindling weapons, leaked Ukraine-Russia docs raise pressure on US government
  5. Haley campaign rips Trump, DeSantis in donor memo
  6. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  7. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  8. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  9. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  10. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  11. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  12. Pennsylvania GOP braces for primary brawl in bid to oust Casey
  13. Weight loss in older adults associated with risk of early death, study finds
  14. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  15. Abortion pill issue will show us what this Supreme Court is really made of
  16. Trump says golden golf club Abe gave him has been sent to Archives
  17. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  18. Schumer to force Senate vote on resolution condemning Trump call to defund DOJ, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video