Elites’ inessential water usage drives cities’ water crises: study

Wealthy residents’ use of city water for purposes like swimming pools and watering gardens contribute at least as much to municipal water crises as climate change, according to a study published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

Over 80 major cities worldwide have experienced major water shortages, with the numbers expected to climb in the years ahead, according to the authors. The authors used the Cape Town, South Africa, metropolitan area as a test case, citing its clear dividing lines between wealthy and poor areas and its 2015-2017 “Day Zero” water crisis.

Cape Town has about 1 million households, about 1.4 percent of which are the wealthiest elite and about 12.3 percent of which are upper-middle income, according to researchers. The two richest groups comprised about 51 percent of water consumption in the city, while the poorest 62 percent of the population used about just over a quarter of the water.

During the 2015-2017 crisis, lower-income residents were forced to reduce daily water consumption by about half. While per capita water use fell among the top 13 percent during this same period, the bulk of the reductions were cutbacks to non-essential uses such as garden watering, swimming pools and washing their cars, according to the study.

The research also found that in the aftermath of droughts, elite private water usage increases up to 7.5 percent, with a 1.3 percent increase among the upper-middle class, while lower-income residents lack the private resources to do the same.

“Cape Town’s urban form and features are not unique to this city but rather are common to many metropolitan areas across the world,” the authors wrote. “Thus, the model is flexible and can be adjusted to analyze urban water dynamics in other cities characterized by socioeconomic inequalities, uneven patterns of water consumption and varied access to private water sources and public water supply.”