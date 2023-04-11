US Gulf, Southeast sea levels rising at three times global average: study

Sea levels along the U.S. Gulf and Southeast coasts are rising at a pace three times faster than the global average, according to a new study.

The study, published in Nature on Monday from a team of nine researchers, found that the rates at which sea levels are rising in these regions are “unprecedented” for at least the past 120 years. The researchers found a notable acceleration in sea-level rise from Cape Hatteras in North Carolina into the western Gulf of Mexico.

Researchers found the sea level rising about half an inch per year in the Southeast and Gulf coast regions since 2010, resulting from both man-made and natural factors.

“The results, once again, demonstrate the urgency of the climate crisis for the Gulf region. We need interdisciplinary and collaborative efforts to sustainably face these challenges,” Sönke Dangendorf, a professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane University who led the study, told Tulane News.

The researchers studied field and satellite measurements taken of the sea level since 1900 to narrow down what was contributing to the acceleration.

Tulane News reported that the area, called the Subtropical Gyre, has been expanding as a result of changing wind patterns and increased warming. The warmer water masses need additional space, leading to higher sea levels, according to the outlet.

The increasingly higher sea levels have made the land more prone to flooding and damage from storms, the study found. These conditions have created “the prospect of accelerating land loss in the most vulnerable settings.”

The study states that the researchers expect the rates of sea level rise to return closer to the average in about the next decade. Tulane News reported that the increased acceleration resulted from a peak in weather-related variability that lasted a few years, along with man-made climate change signals.

But Torbjörn Törnqvist, a co-author of the study and a professor at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Tulane, said the expectation that the acceleration will slow down is not a “reason to give the all clear.”

“These high rates of sea-level rise have put even more stress on these vulnerable coastlines, particularly in Louisiana and Texas where the land is also sinking rapidly,” Törnqvist said.