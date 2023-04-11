trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

US Gulf, Southeast sea levels rising at three times global average: study

by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 5:42 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 5:42 PM ET
A man walks his dog along the beach Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sea levels along the U.S. Gulf and Southeast coasts are rising at a pace three times faster than the global average, according to a new study. 

The study, published in Nature on Monday from a team of nine researchers, found that the rates at which sea levels are rising in these regions are “unprecedented” for at least the past 120 years. The researchers found a notable acceleration in sea-level rise from Cape Hatteras in North Carolina into the western Gulf of Mexico. 

Researchers found the sea level rising about half an inch per year in the Southeast and Gulf coast regions since 2010, resulting from both man-made and natural factors.

“The results, once again, demonstrate the urgency of the climate crisis for the Gulf region. We need interdisciplinary and collaborative efforts to sustainably face these challenges,” Sönke Dangendorf, a professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane University who led the study, told Tulane News. 

The researchers studied field and satellite measurements taken of the sea level since 1900 to narrow down what was contributing to the acceleration. 

Tulane News reported that the area, called the Subtropical Gyre, has been expanding as a result of changing wind patterns and increased warming. The warmer water masses need additional space, leading to higher sea levels, according to the outlet.

The increasingly higher sea levels have made the land more prone to flooding and damage from storms, the study found. These conditions have created “the prospect of accelerating land loss in the most vulnerable settings.” 

The study states that the researchers expect the rates of sea level rise to return closer to the average in about the next decade. Tulane News reported that the increased acceleration resulted from a peak in weather-related variability that lasted a few years, along with man-made climate change signals. 

But Torbjörn Törnqvist, a co-author of the study and a professor at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Tulane, said the expectation that the acceleration will slow down is not a “reason to give the all clear.” 

“These high rates of sea-level rise have put even more stress on these vulnerable coastlines, particularly in Louisiana and Texas where the land is also sinking rapidly,” Törnqvist said.

Tags Climate change global sea levels Gulf of Mexico rising sea levels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  2. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  3. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  6. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  7. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  8. Trump trolls Biden on reelection remarks
  9. Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with ...
  10. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. Florida GOP legislator calls transgender people ‘mutants’ and ...
  13. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  14. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  15. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  16. Florida student paper calls out Sasse silence: ‘We’ve all been ghosted’
  17. Judge rules Dominion can’t bring up Jan. 6 at Fox News trial
  18. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
Load more

Video

See all Video