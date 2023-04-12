Two-thirds of car sales could be electric by 2032 under new Biden proposal

Two-thirds of new car sales could be electric by 2032 under a new proposal released by the Biden administration on Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects that 67 percent of new light-duty passenger cars sold in the U.S. could be electric that year under its new proposed clean car regulations.

For medium-duty vehicles, the share of news sales that are electric could be 46 percent.

The agency is not mandating this level of electric vehicle sales. Instead, it’s proposing to require that automakers limit the greenhouse gas emissions coming from their fleets – which could be done by making more of their vehicles electric or by upgrading the gasoline-powered engines in their cars.

The administration is additionally proposing new climate regulations for heavy-duty vehicles including delivery trucks and school buses.

“This is a win for the American people,” White House Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi told reporters on Tuesday. “President Biden is seizing the moment.”

Zaidi added that the regulations would be bolstered by investments in electric vehicle charging that are part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

All together, the proposals would cut 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2055, said the EPA press release. The avoided emissions would be equivalent to more than twice the U.S.’s total carbon dioxide emissions last year.

Biden, in the past, said he hoped that half of new U.S. vehicle sales would be electric by 2030. The EPA’s regulations could be charting an even more ambitious course: electric vehicles would be projected to compose 55 percent of newmodel year 2029 and 60 percent of new model year 2030 sales.

In addition to limiting the climate-warming gases, the agency is also proposing to target other pollutants coming from these vehicles that form soot and smog and can be harmful to peoples’ health.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan described the regulations as the “strongest ever” federal pollution standards for cars and trucks on a call with reporters.

The proposal was met with some Republican pushback, as the GOP argued that the proposal would limit consumer choice.

“Today, the Biden administration made clear it wants to decide for Americans what kinds of cars and trucks we are allowed to buy, lease, and drive,” said a written statement from Sen. Shelley Moore Captio (R-W.Va.), also citing the high prices of electric cars.