trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Lawsuit accuses FEMA of improperly failing to consider renewables in rebuilding Puerto Rico’s grid

by Zack Budryk - 04/12/23 12:04 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 04/12/23 12:04 PM ET
FILE – Deteriorated U.S. and Puerto Rico flags fly on a roof eight months after the passing of Hurricane Maria in the Barrio Jacana Piedra Blanca area of Yabucoa, a town where many continue without power in Puerto Rico, May 16, 2018. Puerto Rico started in 2022 permanent repairs on an aging power grid razed by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that struck the island in September 2017. Since then, power outages have become a common occurrence, disrupting daily life. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in the District of Columbia alleges that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security did not properly consider renewable energy in rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid, making the island further susceptible to future climate disasters.

The complaint, filed by a coalition of 10 community and conservation groups, accuses the federal agencies of misappropriating billions in federal recovery funds by conducting an incomplete environmental analysis.

The Center for Biological Diversity joined nine Puerto Rican organizations — including Alianza Comunitaria Ambiental del Sureste, Campamento Contra las Cenizas en Peñuelas, Casa Tallaboeña de Formación Comunitaria y Resiliencia, Comité Caborrojeño Pro Salud y Ambiente, Comité Dialogo Ambiental, Comité Yabucoeno Pro-Calidad de Vida, El Puente de Williamsburg and Frente Unido Pro-Defensa del Valle de Lajas — as plaintiffs.

FEMA, the lawsuit alleges, has not properly considered sources such as rooftop solar and storage in rebuilding the grid, which was knocked out last September by Hurricane Fiona. The storm was the latest of several that have battered the island in recent years, most notably 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico passed a law in 2019 targeting 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. However, in January, Genera PR — a division of an American liquefied natural gas firm — received a contract to handle power generation on the island.

In the meantime, fossil fuel infrastructure is particularly hazardous to low-income parts of the island, where residents are at high risk of health issues relating to coal ash and carcinogens like benzene, the plaintiffs noted.

“The direction promoted by FEMA and the state government to restore the outdated and polluting electrical infrastructure in Puerto Rico is contrary to the need to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” Federico Cintrón Moscoso, program director of El Puente de Williamsburg’s Latino Climate Action Network in Puerto Rico, said in a statement.

“It extends the life of fossil fuels and halts any progress toward renewable energy. It perpetuates inequality against environmental justice communities disproportionately impacted by climate change,” he continued. “There are other alternatives, and we demand a change of direction that promotes real solutions and climate justice.”

A FEMA spokesperson told The Hill the agency does not comment on active litigation.

Tags Center for Biological Diversity Climate change DHS Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA fossil fuels green energy Hurricane Maria power grid Puerto Rico Renewables

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit 
  2. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  5. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  6. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  7. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  8. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  9. 4 major risks still facing banks and why you should care
  10. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  11. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  12. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  13. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  14. Democrats ask DOJ to probe expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers
  15. Pompeo: Macron remarks after China trip ‘galling’
  16. News organizations sue to retrieve Jan. 6 footage released to Tucker Carlson
  17. Harry, but not Meghan, to attend Charles’s coronation
  18. Graham says he had ‘very productive’ meeting with Saudi crown prince
Load more

Video

See all Video