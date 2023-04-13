trending:

Energy & Environment

Climate change making ‘flash droughts’ more common: study

by Zack Budryk - 04/13/23 4:16 PM ET
FILE - View of the dry Sau reservoir about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, March 20, 2023. The main Spanish farmers association on Thursday, April 13 says drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside and is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, with some regions writing off wheat and barley for this year entirely, the main Spanish farmers association says. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file)
View of the dry Sau reservoir about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Climate change is driving an increase in flash droughts, or intense, rapid-onset periods of dryness, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

Researchers, led by Xing Yuan of China’s Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, analyzed just over six decades of soil moisture data ranging from 1951 to 2014. When restricting the data to droughts of at least 20 days, they found a broad trend toward flash droughts occurring more quickly and frequently.

The trend, they wrote, appears in more than 75 percent of the regions worldwide named in the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Special Report on Extreme Events. Regions like northern and eastern Asia and the south of Australia were particularly affected by the trend, according to the study.

Researchers also found that when the models only took natural temperature variations into account, the trend was less detectable, indicating that it is driven at least in part by human-caused climate change. Scenarios with higher carbon emissions were also associated with quicker onset speeds for flash droughts, according to the study.

Climate change also intensifies flash droughts by drying out soil through the process of evapotranspiration, in which water from plants and earth enters the atmosphere.

Neither the findings nor existing scientific evidence indicate that droughts have become more intense worldwide, the researchers noted, although other research has suggested climate change is connected with drought onset.

“No consensus has been reached on whether there has been a transition from slow to flash droughts at the global scale, because the frequency of slower-developing droughts at subseasonal time scales may also increase,” researchers noted.

Flash droughts are distinct from typical droughts, which tend to be more spread out over seasonal or annual timeframes

“Anthropogenic climate change is driving the transition to flash droughts, which has a wide range of implications for our understanding of climate change and its impacts, as well as how we can adapt to these changes,” researchers wrote.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

